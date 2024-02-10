AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIT

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $200.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.