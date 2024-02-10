American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

