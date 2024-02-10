American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.16

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.16 and last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 344053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

