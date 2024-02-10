American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,349,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

