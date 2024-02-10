Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.