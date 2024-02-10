Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortinet, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.59 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 102,697 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

