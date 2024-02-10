Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).
Anglo American Trading Down 2.1 %
Insider Activity at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
