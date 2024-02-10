Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).

Anglo American Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Anglo American

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($21.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,873.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,066.07. The company has a market capitalization of £22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.19, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,354 ($42.05).

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

