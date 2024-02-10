Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.49

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 15465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

