Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APDN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.