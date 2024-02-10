Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.
ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
