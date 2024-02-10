Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,363 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,221,000.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $813.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

