Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 968 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

