Arizona State Retirement System Buys 10,282 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

