Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,335 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 55.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,203.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.71. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

