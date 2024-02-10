Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWLI opened at $484.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.10 and its 200-day moving average is $467.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

