Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

