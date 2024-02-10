Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 0.5 %

ESTA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $984.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.62%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

