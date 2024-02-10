Arizona State Retirement System Has $291,000 Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBI

Insider Activity

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,199,076 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.