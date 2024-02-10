Arizona State Retirement System Has $357,000 Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Orion were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion by 28.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 91.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orion during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.45 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

