Arizona State Retirement System Invests $231,000 in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

