Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

