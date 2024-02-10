Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $249,000 Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $91,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $40.29 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

