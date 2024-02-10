Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 181.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Stock Up 5.1 %

UA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.