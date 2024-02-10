Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

