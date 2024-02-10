Arizona State Retirement System Sells 987 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

