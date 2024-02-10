Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

SASR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.