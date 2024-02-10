ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

