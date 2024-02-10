Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

