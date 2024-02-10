Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 19,313 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

