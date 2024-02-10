Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $501.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.23. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 275.97%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

