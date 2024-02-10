Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,334 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.98.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

