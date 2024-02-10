Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $95.80 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.