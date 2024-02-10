Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $863,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

