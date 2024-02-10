Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 22,340 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

