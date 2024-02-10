Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

