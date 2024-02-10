Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Lowered to $165.00 at B. Riley Financial

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

