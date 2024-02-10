AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Acquires $409,150.00 in Stock

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

