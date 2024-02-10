AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.15 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

