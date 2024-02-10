AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

