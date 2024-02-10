AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

