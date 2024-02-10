Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $79,830.36 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

