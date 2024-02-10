Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Azul were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after buying an additional 2,787,899 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Azul by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.89. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

