B. Riley Trims Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Target Price to $34.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %
Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimball Electronics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.