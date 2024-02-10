Balu Balakrishnan Sells 5,746 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

