Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.