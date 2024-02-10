Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.