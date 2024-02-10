Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,300 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

