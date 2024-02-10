Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $415.41 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.02.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

