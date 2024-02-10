Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Snap-on by 49.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

SNA stock opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

