Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $162,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

